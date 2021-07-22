Man Kills Wife With Grinding Stone In Odisha

Jajpur (Odisha), Jul 21: A 36-year-old man has killed his wife 32-year-old wife by smashing her head with a grinding stone in Odisha’s Jajpur district, police said on Wednesday. The accused returned home at Iswarpur village on Tuesday night in an inebriated state, and had a heated argument with his wife over a petty issue, an officer said.

In a fit of rage, the accused, a mason by profession, smashed her head with a grinding stone, Mangalpur police station inspector in-charge Inamul Houque said. Hearing the woman’s screams, neighbours rushed to the house to find her lying in a pool of blood. Before they could rescue her, she succumbed to her injuries, he said.

The accused has been arrested and booked under Section 302 (murder) of the Indian Penal Code, the officer said. The man was produced before a court during the day, which sent him to judicial custody, he added.

