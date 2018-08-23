English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati தமிழ் Tamil ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu മലയാളംMalayalam
Man Lies Dead for Hours at Bhopal Railway Station as Staff Shrug Responsibility; Video Goes Viral
The man who apparently shot the video can be seen asking railway staff to look into the matter only to be told that it is an issue handled by the railway police.
Image for Representation.
Loading...
Bhopal: A video showing a man lying dead and allegedly unattended for several hours in the under-construction Habibganj station in Bhopal went viral on social media on Thursday.
The man who apparently shot the video can be seen asking railway staff to look into the matter only to be told that it is an issue handled by the railway police.
A railway police constable the man approached next told him that the matter would be addressed only after they get a memo, an official document which allows police to remove a body found in railway premises.
The incident prompted the railway police to initiate an inquiry with Superintendent of Police (Railways) Manoj Rai telling PTI that a deputy SP-level officer would probe it.
Rai, however, clarified that the man was not lying dead for 8-10 hours, as reported by some passengers, and said that CCTV footage showed that he was alive till around 5-5:30 am on Thursday.
Rai also said that the reply of the police constable, who told the passenger that he would attend to the body only after getting a memo, was "improper".
"Necessary action will be taken if the probe team finds anyone guilty," Rai said.
Also Watch
The man who apparently shot the video can be seen asking railway staff to look into the matter only to be told that it is an issue handled by the railway police.
A railway police constable the man approached next told him that the matter would be addressed only after they get a memo, an official document which allows police to remove a body found in railway premises.
The incident prompted the railway police to initiate an inquiry with Superintendent of Police (Railways) Manoj Rai telling PTI that a deputy SP-level officer would probe it.
Rai, however, clarified that the man was not lying dead for 8-10 hours, as reported by some passengers, and said that CCTV footage showed that he was alive till around 5-5:30 am on Thursday.
Rai also said that the reply of the police constable, who told the passenger that he would attend to the body only after getting a memo, was "improper".
"Necessary action will be taken if the probe team finds anyone guilty," Rai said.
Also Watch
| Edited by: Sanchari Chatterjee
-
Watch: A Different Eid in Lucknow
-
Wednesday 22 August , 2018
Sanatan Sanstha: Whose Members Were Arrested For Dabholkar's Murder
-
Wednesday 22 August , 2018
Interview of Ravi Shankar Prasad On “WhatsApp” accountability
-
Saturday 18 August , 2018
Kerala Floods: Monsoon Fury Kills Hundreds
-
Friday 17 August , 2018
Kerala Flood Rescue Mission: 'Madad' and 'Sahyog' Launched by Indian Army and Navy
Watch: A Different Eid in Lucknow
Wednesday 22 August , 2018 Sanatan Sanstha: Whose Members Were Arrested For Dabholkar's Murder
Wednesday 22 August , 2018 Interview of Ravi Shankar Prasad On “WhatsApp” accountability
Saturday 18 August , 2018 Kerala Floods: Monsoon Fury Kills Hundreds
Friday 17 August , 2018 Kerala Flood Rescue Mission: 'Madad' and 'Sahyog' Launched by Indian Army and Navy
Loading...
Video Wall
Recommended For You
- Will Apple launch 2018 iPhones on September 12?
- Modified Tata Xenon Pickup Truck Makes Isuzu D-Max V-Cross Look Puny [Video]
- 2018 Maruti Suzuki Ciaz Vs Toyota Yaris Spec Comparison - Price, Features, Variants, Mileage and More
- Thierry Henry Linked With Bordeaux Post After Gus Poyet Suspension
- Samsung Galaxy Note 9 Review: Very New, Somewhat Familiar And Still Very Brilliant
Photogallery
Loading...
Loading...