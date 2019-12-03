Man Lies Down in Front of Rajanth Singh's Convoy Demanding Change of Name in Aadhaar Card

New Delhi: A 35-year-old man, suspected to be mentally unstable, lied down on the road near Parliament on Tuesday when Defence Minister Rajnath Singh's convoy was approaching, police said.

The man, identified as Vishambhar Das Gupta, a resident of Kushinagar in Uttar Pradesh, has been detained and taken to the Parliament Street Police Station.

#WATCH Delhi: A man came in front of Defence Minister Rajnath Singh's convoy near Parliament, today. He claimed that he wanted to meet Prime Minister Narendra Modi. He was later detained by the police. pic.twitter.com/yunm3vsVzr — ANI (@ANI) December 3, 2019

When the convoy was near Parliament, the man lied down on the road around 1.25 pm, demanding that he be allowed to meet Prime Minister Narendra Modi as he wanted to get his name in the Aadhaar card changed, police said.

