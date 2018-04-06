English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati தமிழ் Tamil ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
Man Loses Rs 75,000 to Phishing Fraud in the Name of 'Aadhaar Linking'
Kopri police have registered a case under the Information Technology Act and relevant sections of the IPC.
Image for representation.
Thane: Money was withdrawn from the bank account of a 71-year-old man by unidentified persons on the pretext of linking his account with the Aadhaar, the city police said on Friday.
Bapurao Shingote, a city resident, received a call on his cell phone on April 2. The caller told him that his Aadhaar number has been linked with his bank account, and sought "verification code" sent to his mobile number to complete the process.
Shingote gave the number which he had received through a text message. Soon he found that Rs 75,000 had been withdrawn by unidentified persons from his bank account.
Banks often send One Time Passwords (OTPs) when money is transferred online. The transaction is completed when the OTP is typed in.
Police have yet to zero in on the culprits. Further probe is on.
| Edited by: Huma Tabassum
