Man Lynched, Another Seriously Injured on Charges of Stealing Goats in Jharkhand

Representative image.

  • PTI Ranchi
  • Last Updated: May 11, 2020, 9:47 PM IST
A man was lynched and another was seriously injured on Monday after villagers thrashed them for allegedly stealing goats in Dumka district, a police officer said here.

Two persons have been arrested in connection with the incident which took place at Jhilimili village, Superintendent of Police Ambar Lakra said.

Initial investigations revealed that the villagers thrashed the two persons with sticks after they were informed by neighbours that the men were stealing goats, the SP said.

Of the two, one person died on way to hospital while another was admitted to a facility in Dumka in a serious condition, DSP Pujya Prakash said.

"The process of identifying the accused and the victims is on," the SP said.

