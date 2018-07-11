Man Lynched in Assam for Objecting of Bursting Firecrackers

A man was beaten to death at a wedding venue in Assam's Nalbari district when he demanded that bursting of firecrackers be stopped after he was hit by a splinter, the second lynching incident in the state in less than a month.Six persons were arrested in connection with the Tuesday night's killing of the 35-year-old labourer, identified as Jatin Das, at Ghorathal village in the district, police said.The firecrackers were burst by the bride's family to mark the groom's arrival to their house and a splinter from it had hit Mr Das, police said.Mr Das' demaned that the firecrackers should not be burst which angered the wedding revelers. They allegedly attacked him and beat him up which led to his death on the spot, the police said.Police immediately rushed to the site. The bride and her parents were taken to the police station after the lynching and the wedding ceremony was not allowed to be conducted.Tension prevailed in the area as angry locals demanded that Mr Das' last rites be carried out in the courtyard of the bride's house, and CRPF personal have been deployed in the village.Assam Director General of Police Kuladhar Saikia described the incident as "unfortunate" and said the situation at Ghorathal village though under control is being monitored.Investigation into the incident is on, he said.On June 8, two men were lynched in Karbi Anglong district by villagers on suspicion that they were kidnappers.The victims, a 29-year-old sound engineer based in Mumbai and his friend, a 30-year-old businessman, had gone to a picnic spot at Kangthilangso in Karbi Anglong district to capture the sounds of nature, the police had said. The incident was blamed on rumours spread through social media.