Man Lynched in Bengal's Jalpaiguri on Suspicion of Being Kidnapper

Videos of the lynching that has gone viral show locals, including some children, encircling and thrashing the victim.

Updated:July 24, 2019, 8:38 AM IST
Man Lynched in Bengal's Jalpaiguri on Suspicion of Being Kidnapper
Representative image.
Kolkata: A middle-aged man was lynched at Nagrakata in the Jalpaiguri district of West Bengal on suspicion of being a kidnapper, the police said on Tuesday.

Six people have been arrested in connection with the lynching on Monday in the Sukhani Basti area under the Nagrakata police station. The profusely bleeding man was rushed to a block primary health centre where he was declared dead.

The identity of the victim, a vagabond, is yet to be ascertained.

Videos of the lynching that has gone viral show locals, including some children, encircling and thrashing the victim.

