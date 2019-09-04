Man Lynched in Jharkhand on Suspicion of Being Child Lifter, Five Arrested
An unidentified middle-aged man was beaten up by 50 to 60 people at Gandhke village under town police station of Ramgarh district on Tuesday night.
Ramgarh (Jharkhand): A middle-aged man was lynched in Jharkhand's Ramgarh district on suspicion of being a child lifter, police said on Wednesday. The incident took place on Tuesday and five persons were arrested in this connection, Ramgarh Superintendent of Police Prabhat Kumar told reporters here.
"An unidentified middle-aged man was beaten up by 50 to 60 people at Gandhke village under town police station of Ramgarh district on Tuesday night. The police rushed to the spot after getting the information and rescued the person.
He was rushed to Rajendra Institute of Medical Sciences in Ranchi where he was declared brought dead, the SP told reporters. Five persons aged between 22 to 35 years were arrested in this connection, he said.
The SP said despite awareness campaigns by the administration asking people not to believe in rumours of child lifting, some innocent persons were recently thrashed in different parts of Ramgarh district like Kuju, Patratu and Bhurkunda but were saved by the police.
"There are rumours about gangs involved in child lifting. No case of child lifting has been registered in any part of the state, the SP said and appealed to the people not to believe in heresay.
