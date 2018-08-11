English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati தமிழ் Tamil ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu മലയാളംMalayalam
Man Lynched in Muzaffarnagar of UP Over Suspicion of Theft
The incident took place on Friday evening, after which a case of murder was registered against several people.
Representative image (News18 Creatives)
Muzaffarnagar: A man was lynched in Bijopur by a group villagers on the suspicion of being a thief, police said on Saturday.
The incident took place on Friday evening, after which a case of murder was registered against several people.
Two persons were arrested, Station House Officer (SHO), Chapar, Subhash Rathore said.
The deceased was identified as Kapil Tyagi.
His family along with others staged a protest and gheraeod the Chapar police station demanding more arrests in the case, the officer said.
They claimed that Tyagi was innocent and was beaten to death when he gone to work at Bijopur, Rathore said.
The protest was led by former BJP district president Devert Tyagi.
According to the SHO, the matter is being investigated. Security personnel have been deployed in the village to thwart any untoward incidents
