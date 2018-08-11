GET Stock QuotesNews18 APP
English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati தமிழ் Tamil ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu മലയാളംMalayalam
follow us on
reach us on app store
News18 English
Powered by cricketnext logo
»
1-min read

Man Lynched in Muzaffarnagar of UP Over Suspicion of Theft

The incident took place on Friday evening, after which a case of murder was registered against several people.

PTI

Updated:August 11, 2018, 10:31 AM IST
facebookTwittergoogleskypewhatsapp
Man Lynched in Muzaffarnagar of UP Over Suspicion of Theft
Representative image (News18 Creatives)
Loading...
Muzaffarnagar: A man was lynched in Bijopur by a group villagers on the suspicion of being a thief, police said on Saturday.

The incident took place on Friday evening, after which a case of murder was registered against several people.

Two persons were arrested, Station House Officer (SHO), Chapar, Subhash Rathore said.

The deceased was identified as Kapil Tyagi.

His family along with others staged a protest and gheraeod the Chapar police station demanding more arrests in the case, the officer said.

They claimed that Tyagi was innocent and was beaten to death when he gone to work at Bijopur, Rathore said.

The protest was led by former BJP district president Devert Tyagi.

According to the SHO, the matter is being investigated. Security personnel have been deployed in the village to thwart any untoward incidents

Also Watch

Read full article
Loading...
Next Story
Next Story
facebookTwittergoogleskypewhatsapp

Video Wall

Floods, Landslides Across Kerala

Floods, Landslides Across Kerala

Recommended For You

Photogallery

Loading...
Loading...