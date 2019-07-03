Man Lynched in Tripura on Suspicion of Being 'Cattle-Lifter'
Deputy Inspector General of Police, Arindam Nath said a man was lynched by a group of villagers on suspicion of being a cattle lifter at Noarampara, under the jurisdiction of Raishyabari police station on Tuesday night.
Agartala: A suspected cattle lifter was lynched in a remote tribal hamlet near the Indo-Bangla border in Tripura's Dhalai district, a senior police officer said on Wednesday.
Officer-in-charge of Raisyabari Police Station, Suleman Reang said, "Villagers spotted one person trying to lift cattle from a house. They caught the suspected cattle lifter and beat him severely. We reached to the spot and rescued the person, who later succumbed to his injuries in a hospital," Reang said.
The deceased was identified as Budhi Kumar Tripura (36), a resident of Manyakumarpara village, police said.
