Man Lynched on Suspicion of Stealing Diesel in MP's Satna, Magisterial Probe Ordered

In a shocking incident, a man was beaten to death over suspicion of stealing diesel in Madhya Pradesh’s Satna. Jitendra Kewat, who worked as a porter with a rice mill, had gone missing since Monday and his family learnt about the death on Tuesday evening.

According to Rampur Baghelan police, Kewat was tied to a tree and was beaten up by some men at Mankahra turn in Satna.

Police said that a grievously injured man was found on Rewa-Satna highway late night on Monday and was taken to Community Health Centre in Rampur but he died later on at district hospital where he was rushed to after his condition deteriorated. Later the man was identified as Jitendra Kewat, a native of Matehna area.

Agitated family members reached the hospital in large numbers and demanded arrest of those responsible for the death. The police officers assured them that the perpetrators have been identified and will be arrested soon. A magisterial probe also has been ordered into the matter.

A video went viral in social media in which some men were seen questioning an injured man. The attackers also accuse him of stealing diesel.

“I have recommended a judicial probe in the case and the perpetrators will be arrested soon,” Superintendent of Police Dharamveer Singh Yadav said, adding police teams have been looking for the attackers.

