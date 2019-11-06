Take the pledge to vote

Man Lynched on Suspicion of Stealing Truck Battery in Jharkhand's Dhanbad

In June, Tabrez Ansari was brutally thrashed by a mob on charges of stealing a bike. Tabrez died after a few days of the lynching incident.

November 6, 2019
Man Lynched on Suspicion of Stealing Truck Battery in Jharkhand's Dhanbad
Ranchi: A man succumbed to his injuries after he was brutally thrashed by a crowd on the suspicion of theft in Jharkhand's Dhanbad, police said on Wednesday.

The incident took place at a service centre in the Govindpur colony on Tuesday night. The two were trying to steal the battery from a truck when the truck driver saw them and immediately shouted for help. A group of people gathered at the spot and started thrashing the two youths, the police said.

The police reached the spot after someone alerted them. One of the youth, Akhtar Ansari, was rescued from the violent crowd while the other youth, Mubarak Ansari was found dead by the police.

Five people have been detained in connection with the incident.

In June, Tabrez Ansari was brutally thrashed by a mob on charges of stealing a bike. Tabrez died after a few days of the lynching incident.

| Edited by: Ahona Sengupta
