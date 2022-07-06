Man Made to 'sweep Road' on Taking Wrong Turn in Gurugram

A man in Gurugram alleged that he was made to sweep the road by a constable after he took a wrong turn to the stretch leading to the Recruit Training Centre in Bhondsi. Rohit Thomas, a resident of Sector 67, is into the business of armoured plating of vehicles and says he frequently dealt with the Army and paramilitary forces.

In his complaint to police and the Recruit Training Centre (RTC) authorities, he alleged that he was going home as directed by Google Maps, which took him to barriers of the RTC, a restricted area. Thomas claimed that he asked the constable there if the road goes further, to which he replied in negative.

I turned my vehicle to the direction from where I had come but suddenly the guard asked me to step out of the car, he claimed. When I stepped out, he abused me, Thomas alleged, adding that the guard said he brought mud with tyres of the car.

The constable forced him to sweep the road as if he had done it intentionally, Thomas claimed in his complaint to police. Taking action, Dr Hanif Qureshi, the ADGP of the RTC, marked a special inquiry to a DSP-rank officer. He said action will be taken as per law following the inquiry.

