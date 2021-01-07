Man Marries Both His Girlfriends in Same Mandap in Front of 500 People, Says Couldn’t Betray Them

In what can only be described as unusual, a man in Chhattisgarh married two women at the same time in the same 'mandap' in presence of family members and villagers with all the rituals and formalities. Chandu Maurya, 24, solemnised his marriage with the two women, both his lovers, at a ceremony attended by 500 people on January 5, Hindustan Times reported.

“I decided to marry both of them because they both loved me. I can’t betray them. They agreed they both will live with me forever,” Chandu told the newspaper. A video from the wedding ceremony and the invitation card of the function have gone viral on social media.

Maurya, a marginal farmer and labourer in Maoist-affected Bastar district, said he had fallen in love with Sundari Kashyap, 21, in Tokapal area when he had gone there to install electricity poles. The two planned to marry each other, but a year later, Haseena Baghel entered the life of Maurya. The 20-year-old was attending a wedding in his village Tikralohnga when the two met and fell in love.

HT reported that Maurya told Haseena that he was already in a relationship but that did not stop her from wanting a relationship with him. “Both Haseena and Sundari came to know about each other and agreed to have a relationship with me,” he said. The three also started living together as a throuple at Maurya’s house, where he lives with his parents and two siblings. The family members of Haseena came to attend the marriage ceremony but Sundari’s family skipped the function, said Chandu.

While unusual, this is not the first time that a man in Madhya Pradesh has married two women at the same ceremony. Last year, Sandeep Uike, a resident of Madhya Pradesh's Betul, had married two women at a ceremony on July 8. One of the women was Uike’s girlfriend and the other was a bride chosen by his parents. The wedding was held with the approval of all three families.