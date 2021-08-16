Man Marries Pregnant Girlfriend at Police Station in Bihar’s Gaya

A man married his pregnant girlfriend at a police station, on August 15, in the presence of policemen and family members in Gaya district of Bihar. According to police, the five-month pregnant woman had lodged a complaint against her boyfriend at the Chandauti police station.

“The girl in her complaint alleged that her boyfriend, a resident of Makhdumpur in neighbouring Jehanabad district, is avoiding her since he has learnt about her pregnancy,” said Gaya Police.

A police officer of Chandauti Police station said, “When the girl first visited our police station and gave a written complaint against the accused we were going to register an FIR under various sections of rape. The girl on learning this told us that she doesn’t want her boyfriend to go to jail but she wants to marry him.”

The local police then did not register an FIR, and started a manhunt. “A team visited the boy’s house in Jehanabad and asked his family members to talk to their son and make him surrender before the police.”

The officer further added that the boy surrendered before the police on Saturday late evening. “He told us that he wanted to marry the girl but was afraid and went into hiding after he learnt about his girlfriend’s pregnancy,” said the officer.

According to the local police they informed the families of the girl and the boy about his surrender. “Both the families reached the police station on Sunday morning. The girl’s family insisted that they wanted the duo to get married in presence of police in the police station itself,” added the officer.

The officer further added that on their request we arranged a priest and got them married in the police station.

Another police officer stationed at the Chandauti Police station told the media that the girl and boy are first cousins. They were in a relationship for the last two years. “The girl’s family learnt about her pregnancy when she complained of severe stomach ache a few days before they had come to the police station to lodge a complaint. When her parents questioned her about the pregnancy then she told them about the youth,” added the police officer.

