GET Stock QuotesNews18 APP
English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
follow us on
reach us on app store
News18 English
Powered by cricketnext logo
»
1-min read

Man Masturbates Next to Student in Delhi Bus, Commuters Watch But No One Helps

According to the girl, she was sitting on the seat reserved for ladies when a man came in front of her and started exposing and fondling himself.

News18.com

Updated:November 21, 2018, 2:02 PM IST
facebookTwittergoogleskypewhatsapp
Man Masturbates Next to Student in Delhi Bus, Commuters Watch But No One Helps
News 18 Creative by Mir Suhail
Loading...
New Delhi: A man allegedly masturbated in front of a student on a Delhi bus. The girl said that no one came to her rescue and she had to push away the accused herself.

The incident occurred on Tuesday when the student was travelling from Kapashera to Vasant Kunj. According to the girl, she was sitting on the seat reserved for ladies when a man came in front of her and started exposing and fondling himself. The victim started crying and appealed for help. However, no one came forward, following which she beat up the accused and informed the police.

Police said that they received a call in the PCR and rushed to arrest the man. The matter is under investigation, they said.
| Edited by: Sumedha Kirti
Read full article
Loading...
Next Story
Next Story

Also Watch

facebookTwittergoogleskypewhatsapp

Live TV

Recommended For You

Photogallery

Loading...
Loading...