Man Masturbates Next to Student in Delhi Bus, Commuters Watch But No One Helps

A man allegedly masturbated in front of a student on a Delhi bus. The girl said that no one came to her rescue and she had to push away the accused herself.The incident occurred on Tuesday when the student was travelling from Kapashera to Vasant Kunj. According to the girl, she was sitting on the seat reserved for ladies when a man came in front of her and started exposing and fondling himself. The victim started crying and appealed for help. However, no one came forward, following which she beat up the accused and informed the police.Police said that they received a call in the PCR and rushed to arrest the man. The matter is under investigation, they said.