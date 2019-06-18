Man Masturbates on Woman Inside Metro Station in Gurugram, Hurls Abuses Before Running Away
The 29-year-old woman said she had gone to visit a friend in Gurugram on June 14 when a man masturbated on her inside the Huda City Centre Metro Station complex.
Representative Image. (Photo Credit: Getty Images)
New Delhi: A 29-year-old interior designer has alleged that a man masturbated on her when she was climbing down an escalator at the Huda City Centre Metro Station complex in Gurugram on Friday.
The Delhi-based woman said she had gone to visit a friend in Gurugram on June 14 and the incident happened when she came out of a clothing store on the first floor of the metro station.
“After exiting the store, I was climbing down the escalator when I felt something was wrong on my back. I turned and realised that a man masturbated on me. I was shocked, scared and traumatised. I confronted him. He flashed me and said indecent words; I slapped him,” the woman was quoted as saying by Hindustan Times.
The woman said that the man, who remains unidentified, started hurling abuses at her but no one came forward even when she shouted for help. “He flashed me again and then ran away,” she said.
The 29-year-old reached out to the Gurugram police via Facebook but did not get any response. She then complained to the DMRC officials, who called her to look at the CCTV to identify the culprit. She later also shared the incident on Twitter, questioning the lack of security for women in Delhi Metro.
