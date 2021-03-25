A year after communal riots broke out in Northeast Delhi, a horrific video surfaced on Wednesday where a man was seen being thrashed in cold blood, while being forced to chant “Hindustan Zindabad” and “Pakistan Murdabad”.

The video went viral late on Wednesday night, calling for action against the culprits, following which the Delhi police tweeted a response, informing that a case has been registered against the assailants.

So far, the main accused, Ajay Goswami, has been arrested by the Delhi Police. Goswami was also named an accused last year in a Delhi riots case, police said.

In the disturbing video, one of the assailants can be seen beating the victim black and blue and forcing him to chant “Pakistan Murdabad”. Meanwhile, another accused, who was filming the act, can be heard asking him to raise his volume as the main accused held him by his collar.

Meanwhile, the victim pleaded for mercy, holding Goswami’s feet only to be thrashed more. The accused can be seen picking him by his collar and throwing him on the ground.

Goswami yelled and said, “Leave my feet”. Trespassers, too, joined in and asked him to chant loudly, “Asaduddin Owaisi Murdabad”.

The Delhi police tweeted on Wednesday night, saying, “A video of Khajoori Khas incident is in circulation on social media. Cognizance of the incident has been taken and a criminal case has been registered. The accused has been arrested and investigation of the case is in progress. @CPDelhi @cp_delhi (SIC).”