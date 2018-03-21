Man Mimics Devendra Fadnavis, Dupes Corporator of Lakhs by Promising MLC Seat

: A man impersonating Maharashtra CM Devendra Fadnavis has been arrested by Thane police trying to dupe a BJP corporator by promising to nominate him to state legislative council in exchange for money.According to police, Thane corporator Manohar Dubre's driver introduced him to 29-year-old woman named Anud Shirgavkar.Anud told Manohar that she was working for Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis and she could get him inducted as a member of the Legislative Council.She then asked Manohar to submit his resume and demanded an amount of Rs 10 crore, which, she said, was to be paid to the Chief Minister.Manohar submitted the details with the accused and had several meeting with Anud and another accused identified as Anil Kumar Bhanushali.In one such meeting, arranged at a hotel in Thane, Anud told Manohar that he was approved by the Chief Minister and placed a demand for Rs 25 lakh to initiate the process.Anuda also promised Manohar to arrange a phone conversation with the Chief Minister through a conference call.Accordingly, on March 19, Manohar received a call from Anuda, who told him that Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis was on the conference call.The person who identified himself as Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis was 24-year-old Abdul Fayaz Ansari, the third accused in the case.Abdul, an automobile mechanic in Pune, impersonated Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis. He asked Manohar to follow the instructions of Anuda and make the payment.Suspecting foul play, Manohar informed the Thane Crime Branch.Acting on the complaint, police laid a trap to nab the accused.Speaking to, ACP Mukund Hatote, Thane Crime Branch, said: "On March 20, Manohar went to Tulsi Hotel in Thane with Rs 25 lakh to meet Anud. She was caught accepting the money. Four fake identity cards of the National Investigation Agency were also recovered from her, along with a copy of Manohar's biodata, which had the forged signature of Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis."Second accused Anil Kumar was arrested from Ghansoli in Navi Mumbai.Third accused Abdul Fayaz Ansari, who mimicked the CM's voice was arrested from Pune.A fake certificate of the central vigilance commission was recovered from Anil Kumar.The three accused arrested have been booked for cheating and forgery. Police are also investigating the forged documents that have been recovered from the accused.