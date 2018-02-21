GET Stock QuotesNews18 APP
Man Missing for Few Days Found Trying to Enter Lion's Enclosure in Kerala Zoo

The Thiruvananthapuram zoo officials said that the man identified as Murugan jumped over two barricades and entered the lion's enclosure when he was spotted by the staff and pulled out.

Neethu Reghukumar | CNN-News18

Updated:February 21, 2018, 11:55 PM IST
Representative image. (Photo: AP)
Thiruvananthapuram: A 33-year-old Palakkad resident, who was missing over the past few days, was found on Wednesday trying to enter a lion's enclosure at the Thiruvananthapuram zoo.

He was spotted crawling towards the lion in its sprawling enclosure when other visitors raised an alarm and the zoo staff rushed to pull him out. Some of the staff members managed to distract the lion and brought the man out of the enclosure unharmed.

According to the zoo officials, the man identified as Murugan jumped over two barricades and entered the lion's enclosure when he was spotted.

His family had filed a missing complaint in Palakkad and police suspect he is facing some mental issues and was under the influence of alcohol when he tried to enter the lion’s enclosure.

Murugan has been lodged at a general hospital in Trivandrum as he had hurt his leg while jumping into the enclosure.

| Edited by: Sanchari Chatterjee
