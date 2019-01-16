English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
Man Molests Girl on Mumbai Train, Gets Beaten Up After Teen's Friend Pulls Him Out of Crowd
After the girl raised an alarm, the accused left hurriedly by taking advantage of crowd. The victim, a student, and her friend, spotted him at Mulund station and pulled him out of the train when it halted.
Picture for representation.
Loading...
Mumbai: A 32-year-old man has been arrested for allegedly groping a teenage girl while boarding a suburban train at Dadar station.
The 16-year-old victim, a resident of neighbouring Thane district, was boarding the train for Titwala with her friend on Monday evening when the accused Om Singh allegedly touched her inappropriately, a police official said on Tuesday.
After the girl raised an alarm, Singh left hurriedly by taking advantage of crowd. The victim, a student, and her friend, spotted him at Mulund station and pulled him out of the train when it halted.
A scuffle broke out among the trio on the platform when Singh allegedly manhandled the victim's friend and also hit her. Other commuters gathered at the spot and thrashed Singh before handing him over to police.
A case was registered by the Dadar GRP. He was produced before a court Tuesday. While police sought his custody, defence lawyer R U Jha argued that the accused be remanded in judicial custody.
The court remanded him in police remand till January 18. He was booked under various sections of the IPC and POCSO Act.
The 16-year-old victim, a resident of neighbouring Thane district, was boarding the train for Titwala with her friend on Monday evening when the accused Om Singh allegedly touched her inappropriately, a police official said on Tuesday.
After the girl raised an alarm, Singh left hurriedly by taking advantage of crowd. The victim, a student, and her friend, spotted him at Mulund station and pulled him out of the train when it halted.
A scuffle broke out among the trio on the platform when Singh allegedly manhandled the victim's friend and also hit her. Other commuters gathered at the spot and thrashed Singh before handing him over to police.
A case was registered by the Dadar GRP. He was produced before a court Tuesday. While police sought his custody, defence lawyer R U Jha argued that the accused be remanded in judicial custody.
The court remanded him in police remand till January 18. He was booked under various sections of the IPC and POCSO Act.
Loading...
Next Story Next Story
Also Watch
Also Watch
-
What Happens If There Is A No Deal Brexit?
-
Tuesday 15 January , 2019
Watch : Traditional Bull-Taming Event ‘Jallikattu’ Begins in Madurai
-
Thursday 10 January , 2019
All About The 10% Reservation Bill Passed in Rajya Sabha
-
Friday 11 January , 2019
Delhi Reacts to the 10% Reservation Bill For Economically Weaker Sections : Political, Helpful or Baseless?
-
Saturday 12 January , 2019
News18 Excerpts: Maya-Akhilesh Historic Press Conference, Both Parties to Contest On 38 Seats Each
What Happens If There Is A No Deal Brexit?
Tuesday 15 January , 2019 Watch : Traditional Bull-Taming Event ‘Jallikattu’ Begins in Madurai
Thursday 10 January , 2019 All About The 10% Reservation Bill Passed in Rajya Sabha
Friday 11 January , 2019 Delhi Reacts to the 10% Reservation Bill For Economically Weaker Sections : Political, Helpful or Baseless?
Saturday 12 January , 2019 News18 Excerpts: Maya-Akhilesh Historic Press Conference, Both Parties to Contest On 38 Seats Each
Live TV
Recommended For You
- Toilet, Ek Worm Katha: Why Bill Gates is Pouring Millions Down the Drain on India’s Sanitation Crisis
- Ranveer Singh Answers if He Ever Had Thoughts of Losing Deepika Padukone
- Rahul Gandhi Mocks PM Modi's Award, Letter from Kotler Says it Was for 'Efforts to Do Good in India'
- WhatsApp Co-Founder Jan Koum is Selling 10 of His Porsches: Which One is Your Favorite?
- How to Take Care of Your Car in Winters: Maintenance Tips and Do It Yourself Guide
Photogallery
Loading...
Countdown To Elections Results
- 01 d
- 12 h
- 38 m
- 09 s
To Assembly Elections 2018 Results