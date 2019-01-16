Man Molests Girl on Mumbai Train, Gets Beaten Up After Teen's Friend Pulls Him Out of Crowd

A 32-year-old man has been arrested for allegedly groping a teenage girl while boarding a suburban train at Dadar station.The 16-year-old victim, a resident of neighbouring Thane district, was boarding the train for Titwala with her friend on Monday evening when the accused Om Singh allegedly touched her inappropriately, a police official said on Tuesday.After the girl raised an alarm, Singh left hurriedly by taking advantage of crowd. The victim, a student, and her friend, spotted him at Mulund station and pulled him out of the train when it halted.A scuffle broke out among the trio on the platform when Singh allegedly manhandled the victim's friend and also hit her. Other commuters gathered at the spot and thrashed Singh before handing him over to police.A case was registered by the Dadar GRP. He was produced before a court Tuesday. While police sought his custody, defence lawyer R U Jha argued that the accused be remanded in judicial custody.The court remanded him in police remand till January 18. He was booked under various sections of the IPC and POCSO Act.