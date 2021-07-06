Man, Mother Found Dead at Delhi Home; Police Begin Probe

A 27-year-old man and his mother were found dead inside their home on Tuesday evening in southwest Delhi's Raj Nagar area, police said. The were identified as Gaurav and Babita Verma (52), both residents of Raj Nagar Part-1, they said.

According to police, the Palam Village police station received a PCR call at 7.08 pm regarding the double murder. Gaurav's father, Krishan Swroop Sudhir, an accountant in Air Force, Airforce Station Palam, informed police when he reached home and saw the two lying dead on the second floor, a senior police officer said.

The injuries seem to be blunt and likely caused by a heavy dumbbell, police said. According to police, the entry into the house was friendly.

Deputy Commissioner of Police (southwest) Ingit Pratap Singh said a case has been registered and investigation is underway. Police are checking the CCTV footage of the area. As of now, no suspect has been identified in connection with the incident, the officer said.

Gaurav used to work in a computer firm in Hyderabad, but was unemployed for the past one year, police said. The bodies were sent to hospital for autopsy, they said, adding that further investigation is underway.

