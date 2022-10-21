Man Moves Supreme Court Seeking to be Appointed As President of India. This is What Happened Next

The Supreme Court Friday rejected a man’s petition, seeking to be appointed as the President of India and termed it as “frivolous” and and an abuse of the process of Court.

The court dismissed the plea filed by Kishore Jagannath Sawant and asked the Registry not to entertain his further petition on similar issues in the near future, news agency ANI reported.

Sawant, who appeared at the Court in person, claimed that he was not allowed to contest for the recent President polls.

Bench comprising of DY Chandrachud and Hima Kohli said that this was an abuse of the process of the Court. Sawant’s “scurrilous” remarks made during the process has also been asked to be expunged.

Sawant said he is an environmentalist, and can therefore work for the “messy situations” of the world. To this, the court replied saying that Sawant can deliver speeches based on his specialized knowledge, as he is an environmentalist but filing petitions in such a way is not acceptable.



