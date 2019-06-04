Take the pledge to vote

For a better tommorow#AajSawaroApnaKal

  • I agree to receive emails from News18

  • I promise to vote in this year's elections no matter what the odds are.

  • Please check above checkbox.

    SUBMIT

Thank you for
taking the pledge

Vote responsibly as each vote counts
and makes a diffrence

Disclaimer:

Issued in public interest by HDFC Life. HDFC Life Insurance Company Limited (Formerly HDFC Standard Life Insurance Company Limited) (“HDFC Life”). CIN: L65110MH2000PLC128245, IRDAI Reg. No. 101 . The name/letters "HDFC" in the name/logo of the company belongs to Housing Development Finance Corporation Limited ("HDFC Limited") and is used by HDFC Life under an agreement entered into with HDFC Limited. ARN EU/04/19/13618
An initiative by &
LIVE TV DownloadNews18 App
English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
follow us on
reach us on app store
News18 English
»
1-min read

Man Murdered in Mumbai Home; Neighbours Call Police After They Hear Cries for Help

THE 38-year-old man was found lying in a pool of blood at his residence, following which he was rushed to Sion hospital where he was declared dead before admission

PTI

Updated:June 4, 2019, 4:45 PM IST
facebookTwitterskypewhatsapp
Man Murdered in Mumbai Home; Neighbours Call Police After They Hear Cries for Help
Image for representation.
Loading...

Mumbai: A 38-year-old man was allegedly killed Tuesday by unidentified persons who slit his throat in Antop Hill area, police said.

The incident occurred around 2.30 am when the victim, Anand Narayan, was alone in his seventh-floor residence in Panta Galaxy building, a police official said, adding that neighbours of Narayan alerted police after hearing his cries for help.

Narayan was found lying in a pool of blood at his residence, following which he was rushed to Sion hospital where he was declared dead before admission, the official added.

"As of now, we have registered a case of murder against unidentified persons," Antop Hill police station senior inspector Rajiv Whaval said.

He said the motive behind the crime is being investigated.

Meanwhile, another police official said the CCTV grabs show three persons entering the building around 2 am.

"We suspect that the trio were involved in the crime," he added.

Read full article
Loading...
Next Story
Next Story

Also Watch

facebookTwitterskypewhatsapp
 
 

Live TV

Recommended For You

Photogallery

Loading...
Countdown To Elections Results
  • 01 d
  • 12 h
  • 38 m
  • 09 s
To Assembly Elections 2018 Results
Madhya Pradesh | Rajasthan | Telangana | Chhattisgarh | Mizoram