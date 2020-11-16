Man Murders Wife Over Family Dispute, Tries to Hang Self in Bengaluru: Police

A man killed his wife over an alleged family dispute on Monday in Bengaluru's Basaveshwarangar area. He later tried hanging himself to death, police said.

According to the police, the victim was identified as Sumitra, and her husband Kalappa. The couple hail from Kodagu district.

Prima facie investigation revealed that Kalappa used to quarrel with his wife regularly. "Both were in a fit of rage following a quarrel. Kalappa appears to have opened fire using his Single Barrel Breach Loading (SBBL) gun and she died on the spot," the police said quoting an eyewitness.

"After killing his wife, Kalappa seems to have realised his mistake, he tried to commit suicide by hanging himself," police said.

After hearing the gunshot, one of the neighbours complained to the police. Officials arrived and found Kalappa fighting for his life. He was rushed to the hospital.

The police has seized weapon and registered a case.