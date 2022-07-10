Man Narrowly Escapes Wild Elephant Attack in Odisha Village

In what can be touted as a narrow escape, a man saved himself from an elephant attack.

The incident took place in Bidsingh village under Handapa range of Anugul district. As per information villagers have been facing lots of problems due to the wild elephant’s menace over the last few days.

To get rid of the animal, people gathered around and began chasing it. While chasing the elephant, a man fell down on the field and the elephant was seen marching towards it. Luckily the man saved himself and the elephant went away. After getting information forest officials reached the spot and chases the elephant away.

