1-min read

Man on Way to Purchase Medicines in AP Collapses And Dies, Family Alleges He Was Beaten Up

While denying that the police thrashed Ghouse, the IGP said the person fainted and was profusely sweating when he was questioned about his movement during the lockdown.

PTI

Updated:April 20, 2020, 5:22 PM IST
Man on Way to Purchase Medicines in AP Collapses And Dies, Family Alleges He Was Beaten Up
An NDRF soldier disinfects an area during lockdown to prevent the spread of new coronavirus in Hyderabad. (PTI Photo)

Guntur: A 33-year old man collapsed and died after being questioned when he was on his way to buy medicines for his father during the lockdown in a town in Andhra Pradesh on Monday, police said even as his family alleged he was beaten up.

As the incident angered the local people, Guntur Range Inspector General of Police J Prabhakar Rao placed the Sattenapalli Town sub-inspector R Ramesh Babu under suspension and ordered an inquiry.

The victim, Sheik Ghouse, was a timber merchant and a cardiac patient. As Ghouse was on his way to buy medicines in Sattenapalli town, the SI intercepted him at the check post and allegedly beat him up following which the former collapsed.

Ghouse's cousin came rushed to the scene and shifted him to a nearby private hospital but he was pronounced dead by then.

While denying that the police thrashed Ghouse, the IGP said the person fainted and was profusely sweating when he was questioned about his movement during the lockdown.

"He did not give a clear version. He fainted and there was a lot of sweating. His cousin came and shifted him to a private hospital. The doctor was not available and the staff tried first aid. But he died by then," Prabhakar Rao told reporters in Guntur.

However, in view of the allegations, prima facie they were placing the Sattenapalli Town SI Ramesh Babu under suspension, pending an inquiry, the IGP added.

He said appropriate action would be taken against the guilty if there was any evidence of injuries (on the deceased).

The Revenue Divisional Officer, who was also the Sub-Divisional Magistrate, would conduct the inquest into the incident.

"There are some aberrations and we are feeling sorry about it. We are sensitising and counseling our personnel to be polite towards people while questioning," Rao said.

Referring to allegations of police highhandedness on the public while enforcing the lockdown, the IGP said so far 10 inspectors and sub-inspectors in SPS Nellore and Guntur districts were issued "charge memos" while a head constable was suspended from service.

"Sometimes due to circumstances, some things are happening. That's unfortunate. We will try to prevent such things as far as possible," Prabhakar Rao added.

