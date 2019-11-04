Man Opens Fire Outside BJP MP Hans Raj Hans' Office in Delhi's Rohini
The man, believed to be under the influence of alcohol, created ruckus and hurled abuses before opening fire.
No one was present inside the office and at least two-three rounds were fired.
New Delhi: A man allegedly fired two-three rounds outside the office of BJP MP Hans Raj Hans in Delhi's Rohini area on Monday evening, police said.
In the CCTV footage of the incident, the man wearing a saffron kurta and white pyjamas, who seemed to be in his 50s, could be seen firing in the air outside the lawmaker's office, they said.
According to police, the man is suspected to be under the influence of alcohol at the time of incident. He created ruckus and hurled abuses before opening fire.
No one was present inside the office and at least two-three rounds were fired, one of which hit its glass door, a senior police officer said.
The suspect has been identified with the help of CCTV footage, police said, adding that efforts are on to nab him.
Get the best of News18 delivered to your inbox - subscribe to News18 Daybreak. Follow News18.com on Twitter, Instagram, Facebook, Telegram, TikTok and on YouTube, and stay in the know with what's happening in the world around you – in real time.
Also Watch
-
What Does RBI Putting PMC Bank Under ‘Directions’ Mean? | Crux+
-
Monday 30 September , 2019
Are E-Ciggarettes Toxic Enough To Invite A Blanket Ban? | Crux+
-
Monday 30 September , 2019
Why is U.S President Donald Trump Facing Impeachment? | Crux+
-
Monday 30 September , 2019
Will The Rise In Onion Prices Affect The Outcome Of Upcoming State Polls? | Crux+
-
Monday 30 September , 2019
Howdy, Modi : What did Modi and Trump Gain from the Houston Event? | Crux+
Live TV
Recommended For You
- Yami Gautam On Being Trolled For Calling Chandigarh Her Hometown
- Squary or Scary: This Math Joke Has Left the Internet Puzzled. Can You Solve it?
- Warning Graphic Visuals! Andre Gomes Suffers Horror Ankle Injury, Son Heung-min Sees Red Card in Tears | WATCH
- ISL 2019-20 HIGHLIGHTS, Jamshedpur FC vs Bengaluru FC: Subrata Paul Masterclass Holds Bengaluru to 0-0 Draw
- Understanding New Airtel Xstream Broadband Plans, And How to Get Unlimited Data