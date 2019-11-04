Take the pledge to vote

For a better tommorow#AajSawaroApnaKal

  • I agree to receive emails from News18

  • I promise to vote in this year's elections no matter what the odds are.

  • Please check above checkbox.

    SUBMIT

Thank you for
taking the pledge

Vote responsibly as each vote counts
and makes a diffrence

Disclaimer:

Issued in public interest by HDFC Life. HDFC Life Insurance Company Limited (Formerly HDFC Standard Life Insurance Company Limited) (“HDFC Life”). CIN: L65110MH2000PLC128245, IRDAI Reg. No. 101 . The name/letters "HDFC" in the name/logo of the company belongs to Housing Development Finance Corporation Limited ("HDFC Limited") and is used by HDFC Life under an agreement entered into with HDFC Limited. ARN EU/04/19/13618
An initiative by &
Maharashtra & Haryana Assembly Elections 2019 Latest News
Associate PartnerAssociate Partner
  
LIVE TV DownloadNews18 App
English हिन्दी বাংলা मराठी ગુજરાતી ಕನ್ನಡ தமிழ் മലയാളം తెలుగు ਪੰਜਾਬੀ اردو অসমীয়া
English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
follow us on
reach us on app store
News18 English
News18 » India
1-min read

Man Opens Fire Outside BJP MP Hans Raj Hans' Office in Delhi's Rohini

The man, believed to be under the influence of alcohol, created ruckus and hurled abuses before opening fire.

PTI

Updated:November 4, 2019, 7:35 PM IST
facebookTwitterskypewhatsapp
Man Opens Fire Outside BJP MP Hans Raj Hans' Office in Delhi's Rohini
No one was present inside the office and at least two-three rounds were fired.

New Delhi: A man allegedly fired two-three rounds outside the office of BJP MP Hans Raj Hans in Delhi's Rohini area on Monday evening, police said.

In the CCTV footage of the incident, the man wearing a saffron kurta and white pyjamas, who seemed to be in his 50s, could be seen firing in the air outside the lawmaker's office, they said.

According to police, the man is suspected to be under the influence of alcohol at the time of incident. He created ruckus and hurled abuses before opening fire.

No one was present inside the office and at least two-three rounds were fired, one of which hit its glass door, a senior police officer said.

The suspect has been identified with the help of CCTV footage, police said, adding that efforts are on to nab him.

Get the best of News18 delivered to your inbox - subscribe to News18 Daybreak. Follow News18.com on Twitter, Instagram, Facebook, Telegram, TikTok and on YouTube, and stay in the know with what's happening in the world around you – in real time.
Read full article
Next Story
Next Story

Also Watch

facebookTwitterskypewhatsapp

Live TV

Recommended For You

Photogallery

Countdown To Elections Results
To Assembly Elections 2018 Results
Madhya Pradesh | Rajasthan | Telangana | Chhattisgarh | Mizoram