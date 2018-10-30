English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
Man Orders Phone Online, Gets Soap on Delivery; Amazon India Head Booked
Amazon confirmed the incident and said they have processed the refund to the complainant.
(Representative image: Reuters)
Noida: Amazon's India head and three other persons have been booked after a customer claimed to have received a soap instead of a mobile phone that he had ordered from the e-commerce giant, police said Tuesday.
The case was registered at the Bisrakh police station in Greater Noida Monday, they said. The company, however, said it takes all incidents of frauds seriously and was extending cooperation to police.
"A matter has been reported from Bisrakh police station area. The complainant said he had ordered a mobile phone through Amazon website. When he got the delivery on October 27 and opened the parcel, he found a soap instead of the phone in it," Circle Officer at Bisrakh Nishank Sharma said.
Based on a complaint from the man, an FIR has been registered against Amazon's country head Amit Agrawal, logistics firm Darshita Pvt Ltd directors Pradeep Kumar and Ravish Agrawal and delivery boy Anil, police said.
They have been booked under Indian Penal Code sections 420 (cheating and dishonesty), 406 (criminal breach of trust) and 120B (party to criminal conspiracy), according to police.
Sharma said legal proceedings have been initiated in the case.
When contacted, Amazon confirmed the incident and said they have processed the refund to the complainant.
"As India's most trusted online marketplace, we take incidents of fraud seriously. A case has been reported at the Bisrakh police station in Greater Noida. Local police have taken charge and we are extending all support or information that they need," it told.
