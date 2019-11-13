Take the pledge to vote

Man Out to Sell Cattle Lynched in Bihar for Refusing to Pay Extortion Money

Meanwhile, people blocked the Katihar-Gerabari NH 31 on Tuesday to protest the killing and demanded that a compensation of Rs 25 lakh be paid to the family of the deceased.

November 13, 2019
Katihar: A man taking cattle to sell at a market in West Bengal was beaten to death in Bihar's Katihar district for allegedly refusing to pay the extortion money demanded by miscreants, police said.

The incident took place on Monday evening when the man identified as Mohammed Jamal, his brother and another person were taking 18 cows and bullocks to the market at Kursel in Azamnagar, the police said.

They were surrounded by one Sagar Yadav and some other people who demanded money from them near Labha bridge, the police said.

As Jamal refused to pay the money, he was lynched while those accompanying him managed to escape, the police said.

Jamal used to work for a cattle trader.

An FIR has been lodged against Sagar Yadav and the other accused, Katihar Sadar, Sub-Divisional Police Officer (SDPO) Anil Kumar said.

The police were conducting raids to nab Yadav and the other accused.

Business rivalry could be a possible reason behind the murder, the police said.

However, family members of the victim alleged that Jamal was murdered for his failure to pay extortion money.

Meanwhile, people blocked the Katihar-Gerabari NH 31 on Tuesday to protest the killing and demanded that a compensation of Rs 25 lakh be paid to the family of the deceased.

The protesters also demanded the immediate arrest of the culprits involved in the incident.

The blockade was later lifted following the intervention of police and civil administration.

