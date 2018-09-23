English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
Man Overrun, Dragged for 2km by Cab During Ganesh Visarjan Procession in Delhi, Dies
The victim, on foot, and his two friends on a scooty were on Saturday night part of a Ganesh Chaturthi procession on way to immerse the idol in the Yamuna in East Delhi.
Representative image.
Loading...
New Delhi: A youth was killed after he was overrun and his body dragged for some distance by a cab driver, who was trying to flee after hitting two others with his vehicle, police said on Sunday.
The victim, on foot, and his two friends on a scooty were on Saturday night part of a Ganesh Chaturthi procession on way to immerse the idol in the Yamuna in East Delhi. A cab driver brushed past the scooty and knocked it down at Pandav Nagar area, police said.
When the deceased Rahul asked the driver to stop the vehicle and came in front of the car, the driver of the cab overran him and dragged him for about 2km, where his body was found by the chasing mob in a badly injured state.
"A resident of Pandav Nagar, Rahul worked with a private company. He was taken to a hospital where he was declared brought dead," said Deputy Commissioner of Police Pankaj Kumar Singh said. "We have registered a case against the unknown cab driver and efforts are on to nab him," said the DCP.
The victim, on foot, and his two friends on a scooty were on Saturday night part of a Ganesh Chaturthi procession on way to immerse the idol in the Yamuna in East Delhi. A cab driver brushed past the scooty and knocked it down at Pandav Nagar area, police said.
When the deceased Rahul asked the driver to stop the vehicle and came in front of the car, the driver of the cab overran him and dragged him for about 2km, where his body was found by the chasing mob in a badly injured state.
"A resident of Pandav Nagar, Rahul worked with a private company. He was taken to a hospital where he was declared brought dead," said Deputy Commissioner of Police Pankaj Kumar Singh said. "We have registered a case against the unknown cab driver and efforts are on to nab him," said the DCP.
| Edited by: Ahona Sengupta
Loading...
Next Story Next Story
Also Watch
Also Watch
-
Caught Between Death And Democracy: Sarpanches Of Kashmir Live Under A Shadow Of Fear
-
Friday 21 September , 2018
3 Policemen Abducted and Killed in Kashmir Days After Hizbul's 'Quit or Die' Threat
-
Wednesday 19 September , 2018
Kartarpur Controversy: Sidhu Urges Sushma Swaraj to Intervene
-
Friday 21 September , 2018
SC Landmark Judgments To Be Delivered Before CJI Dipak Misra Leaves
-
Tuesday 18 September , 2018
Rewari Ground Report: Runjhun Sharma Traveled to The Crime Spot to Dig Out This Story of Horror
Caught Between Death And Democracy: Sarpanches Of Kashmir Live Under A Shadow Of Fear
Friday 21 September , 2018 3 Policemen Abducted and Killed in Kashmir Days After Hizbul's 'Quit or Die' Threat
Wednesday 19 September , 2018 Kartarpur Controversy: Sidhu Urges Sushma Swaraj to Intervene
Friday 21 September , 2018 SC Landmark Judgments To Be Delivered Before CJI Dipak Misra Leaves
Tuesday 18 September , 2018 Rewari Ground Report: Runjhun Sharma Traveled to The Crime Spot to Dig Out This Story of Horror
Live TV
Recommended For You
- This Video of Sushmita Sen Celebrating Daughter's Day With '101-year Young Grandma' is Winning the Internet
- Motorola Power One Android One Smartphone With 5,000mAh Battery Launched in India at Rs 15,999
- Is $1,100 Too Much For an iPhone? Get an Older One For Less?
- We Like to Play on Autopilot - Dhawan, Rohit Recall Record Partnership
- PCB Chairman Ehsan Mani Open to Talks With BCCI Even as ICC Hearing Looms
Photogallery
Loading...
Loading...