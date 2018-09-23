Man Overrun, Dragged for 2km by Cab During Ganesh Visarjan Procession in Delhi, Dies

A youth was killed after he was overrun and his body dragged for some distance by a cab driver, who was trying to flee after hitting two others with his vehicle, police said on Sunday.The victim, on foot, and his two friends on a scooty were on Saturday night part of a Ganesh Chaturthi procession on way to immerse the idol in the Yamuna in East Delhi. A cab driver brushed past the scooty and knocked it down at Pandav Nagar area, police said.When the deceased Rahul asked the driver to stop the vehicle and came in front of the car, the driver of the cab overran him and dragged him for about 2km, where his body was found by the chasing mob in a badly injured state."A resident of Pandav Nagar, Rahul worked with a private company. He was taken to a hospital where he was declared brought dead," said Deputy Commissioner of Police Pankaj Kumar Singh said. "We have registered a case against the unknown cab driver and efforts are on to nab him," said the DCP.