Man Peeps Out to 'Spit Gutkha', Rams Speeding Jaguar into Divider in Noida
A neighbour of Kasana said he suffered serious injuries to the head and was referred to a private hospital in Delhi's Sarita Vihar early on Friday.
Image for representation. (Network18 Creative)
Noida: A property dealer was hospitalised with severe injuries after he rammed his speeding Jaguar into the divider on a highway in Greater Noida, police said Friday.
The incident took place at 'Zero Point' on the Expressway around 7 pm Thursday, they said. He was alone in the car, they added.
The victim, Prashant Kasana (27), a native of Kasana area of Gautam Buddh Nagar district, lives in Alpha 1 sector of Greater Noida, officials said.
A private security guard who witnessed the accident said, "The car was coming at a high speed. Must have been around 120 kmph. Suddenly, the driver peeped his head out to spit gutkha/pan masala, and lost control over the vehicle, which rammed into the divider."
"I rushed to the spot and with the help of another passerby, who was in a Scorpio, rushed him to a hospital here," the guard, Mahaveer, said.
A neighbour of Kasana said he suffered serious injuries to the head and was referred to a private hospital in Delhi's Sarita Vihar early Friday.
According to senior police officials, no complaint was registered in the case but a PCR had reached the spot for basic probe.
| Edited by: Ahona Sengupta
