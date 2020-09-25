Man Pleads Guilty For Robbing Local Train Passenger In Mumbai

Mumbai, Sep 26: A 41-year-old man, accused of robbing a local train passenger, pleaded guilty before the magistrate court, saying he repented the act. Thane resident Karim Raini allegedly stole Rs 41,000 from a passenger and was also charged under section 150(e) (causing voluntary hurt) of the Indian Railways Act in 2018.

The accused has been in judicial custody since his arrest and was granted bail earlier this year, but wasn’t released as he failed to furnish bail bond. Raini appeared before metropolitan magistrate G B Bawaskar, on Monday, through video, and pleaded guilty.

Submitting that he repented the act, the accused sought leniency, stating that he was the sole earning member of his family. The accused was sentenced to imprisonment for a period, which he had already spent in prison, and was fined Rs 200.

