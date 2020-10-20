Man Poisons Wife, Son After Taking it Himself, Woman Dies During Treatment in UP's Bulandshahr

A man gave poison to his wife and son after consuming it himself, resulting in the woman's death, police said here on Tuesday. The deceased woman has been identified as 52-year-old Ramvati. Police said her husband Balvir (55) and son Deepak (11) are critical. Police said Rajkumar, a resident of Akbarpur village, informed them on Tuesday morning that Ramvati and Balvir were lying unconscious in their hut while their son Deepak was vomiting.

Police shifted them to a hospital where Ramvati died. Later, Balvir and son were referred to a hospital in Meerut. Senior Superintendent of Police Santosh Kumar Singh said Balvir is unconscious and Deepak told them that his father had given them a tablet in the night.

Note: This news piece may be triggering. If you or someone you know needs help, call any of these helplines: Aasra (Mumbai) 022-27546669, Sneha (Chennai) 044-24640050, Sumaitri (Delhi) 011-23389090, Cooj (Goa) 0832- 2252525, Jeevan (Jamshedpur) 065-76453841, Pratheeksha (Kochi) 048-42448830, Maithri (Kochi) 0484-2540530, Roshni (Hyderabad) 040-66202000, Lifeline 033-64643267 (Kolkata).