Man Poisons Wife, Son After Taking it Himself, Woman Dies During Treatment in UP's Bulandshahr
Representative image.
Police said her husband Balvir (55) and son Deepak (11) are critical. Police said Rajkumar, a resident of Akbarpur village, informed them on Tuesday morning that Ramvati and Balvir were lying unconscious in their hut while their son Deepak was vomiting.
- PTI Bulandshahr
- Last Updated: October 20, 2020, 21:18 IST
- FOLLOW US ON:
A man gave poison to his wife and son after consuming it himself, resulting in the woman's death, police said here on Tuesday. The deceased woman has been identified as 52-year-old Ramvati. Police said her husband Balvir (55) and son Deepak (11) are critical. Police said Rajkumar, a resident of Akbarpur village, informed them on Tuesday morning that Ramvati and Balvir were lying unconscious in their hut while their son Deepak was vomiting.
Police shifted them to a hospital where Ramvati died. Later, Balvir and son were referred to a hospital in Meerut. Senior Superintendent of Police Santosh Kumar Singh said Balvir is unconscious and Deepak told them that his father had given them a tablet in the night.
Note: This news piece may be triggering. If you or someone you know needs help, call any of these helplines: Aasra (Mumbai) 022-27546669, Sneha (Chennai) 044-24640050, Sumaitri (Delhi) 011-23389090, Cooj (Goa) 0832- 2252525, Jeevan (Jamshedpur) 065-76453841, Pratheeksha (Kochi) 048-42448830, Maithri (Kochi) 0484-2540530, Roshni (Hyderabad) 040-66202000, Lifeline 033-64643267 (Kolkata).