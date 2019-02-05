English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
Budget Highlights
Man Poses as PMO Official in Madras High Court Campus, Arrested
The fake claim of the imposter that he was an 'Assistant Commissioner-Protocol,' in the PMO was exposed after police grilled him following a mishap in the Madras High Court campus involving his car.
Image for representation only.
Loading...
Chennai: A 33-year-old man who posed as an official of the Prime Minister's Office here was arrested on Tuesday and remanded to judicial custody along with his car driver who caused an accident, police said.
The fake claim of the imposter that he was an "Assistant Commissioner-Protocol," in the PMO was exposed after police grilled him following a mishap in the Madras High Court campus involving his car which hit a motorcycle and injured an advocate who was riding it, they said.
Another advocate, V Ananth who witnessed the mishap lodged a police complaint stating that when questioned, the man seated in the car's rear -identified as M Prasad later- gave incoherent replies and claimed to be a PMO official.
Also, his luxury car sported fancy stickers on the windscreen including "Airports Authority," and "Interpol."
After rushing his injured colleage to a hospital, the advocate in his complaint sought action against both the car driver, Mohan and Prasad who, he said, was an imposter.
A police official said following questioning, Prasad's claim that he was a PMO official was disproved.
"Prasad was running a travel firm and during questioning it was established that he has made fake claims. He had a fake PMO Identity Card. He was arrested and produced before a court which remanded him to judicial custody," the official said.
Prasad's car driver who caused the mishap has also been arrested and remanded to custody, the official said.
A case under several sections of the IPC has been filed and the driver also faces charges under the Motor Vehicles Act for causing an accident.
Catch the Biggest Newsmakers and the Biggest Newsbreaks on CNN-News18, your favourite English TV news channel. Keep watching CNN-News18 at just 50 Paise per Month. Contact your cable /DTH operator Now!
*Rental / capacity fee of Rs.130/- as charged by cable / DTH operator may apply. **GST extra.
The fake claim of the imposter that he was an "Assistant Commissioner-Protocol," in the PMO was exposed after police grilled him following a mishap in the Madras High Court campus involving his car which hit a motorcycle and injured an advocate who was riding it, they said.
Another advocate, V Ananth who witnessed the mishap lodged a police complaint stating that when questioned, the man seated in the car's rear -identified as M Prasad later- gave incoherent replies and claimed to be a PMO official.
Also, his luxury car sported fancy stickers on the windscreen including "Airports Authority," and "Interpol."
After rushing his injured colleage to a hospital, the advocate in his complaint sought action against both the car driver, Mohan and Prasad who, he said, was an imposter.
A police official said following questioning, Prasad's claim that he was a PMO official was disproved.
"Prasad was running a travel firm and during questioning it was established that he has made fake claims. He had a fake PMO Identity Card. He was arrested and produced before a court which remanded him to judicial custody," the official said.
Prasad's car driver who caused the mishap has also been arrested and remanded to custody, the official said.
A case under several sections of the IPC has been filed and the driver also faces charges under the Motor Vehicles Act for causing an accident.
Catch the Biggest Newsmakers and the Biggest Newsbreaks on CNN-News18, your favourite English TV news channel. Keep watching CNN-News18 at just 50 Paise per Month. Contact your cable /DTH operator Now!
*Rental / capacity fee of Rs.130/- as charged by cable / DTH operator may apply. **GST extra.
Loading...
Next Story Next Story
Also Watch
Also Watch
-
Exclusive: Priyanka Gandhi's New Office at AICC HQ, Right Next To Rahul’s Office
-
Monday 04 February , 2019
News18 Explains: The Back Story Behind the 'Unprecedented' Mamata vs CBI Standoff in Kolkata
-
Monday 04 February , 2019
Nubia Red Magic Review: Mobile Gamers Delight That is Late to the Show
-
Sunday 03 February , 2019
Will Quit Politics the Day PM Modi Hangs His Boots, Says Smriti Irani
-
Sunday 03 February , 2019
Kumbh Chronicles: Dreadlocks and Hairstyles Explained by Sadhus
Exclusive: Priyanka Gandhi's New Office at AICC HQ, Right Next To Rahul’s Office
Monday 04 February , 2019 News18 Explains: The Back Story Behind the 'Unprecedented' Mamata vs CBI Standoff in Kolkata
Monday 04 February , 2019 Nubia Red Magic Review: Mobile Gamers Delight That is Late to the Show
Sunday 03 February , 2019 Will Quit Politics the Day PM Modi Hangs His Boots, Says Smriti Irani
Sunday 03 February , 2019 Kumbh Chronicles: Dreadlocks and Hairstyles Explained by Sadhus
Live TV
Recommended For You
- Mamata Banerjee is the Real 'Gully Girl' of Bengal, And She is Loving the Street Fight With BJP
- Tahira Kashyap Opens Up on Difficult Years of Marriage with Ayushmann Khurrana Post Vicky Donor
- Manikarnika Row: Why is He Maligning the Film? Kangana Launches Fresh Attack on Sonu Sood
- 'Queen of Shitty Robots' Sent Her Brain Tumour to Antarctica and it's Now a Twitter Celeb
- WATCH | Mourinho Takes a Tumble at Russian Ice Hockey Game
Photogallery
Loading...
Countdown To Elections Results
- 01 d
- 12 h
- 38 m
- 09 s
To Assembly Elections 2018 Results