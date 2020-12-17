Man Posing as RSS Functionary Held for Duping People on Pretext of Providing Govt Jobs

Yuvraj Swamy allegedly cheated government job aspirants by convincing them of his ‘strong political connections'.

Bengaluru Crime Branch arrested a 55-year-old man posing as a Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh (RSS) functionary for allegedly cheating government job aspirants on the pretext of his “strong political connections” on Wednesday.

The officials identified the accused as Yuvraj, a resident of Nagarabhavi and seized 100 cheques worth Rs 91 crore from his residence.

Joint Commissioner of Police (Crime) Sandeep Patil said that a complaint was filed by a person who gave Yuvaraj Swamy Rs 1 crore after the accused had promised him a tender for a project, The News Minute reported.

The crime bureau chief said that Yuvraj had allegedly taken Rs 10 crore from an educationist-turned politician from north Karnataka on the pretext of promising him to help procure a ticket to contest the upcoming Belagavi bypolls. However, when the politician demanded his money back, Yuvraj told him that he had given the cash to different people in the state and central governments and could not return it.

Reportedly, the politician filed a police complaint via a third party who was also allegedly duped by Yuvraj.

“He has several other cases registered against him. Earlier this year in February, Yuvraj’s car driver, R Umesh, filed a complaint, accusing him of assault. Yuvraj had opened a bank account in Umesh’s name without his knowledge,” Sandeep Patil added.

However, in February, Umesh received a notice from the Income Tax Department, asking him to explain how he procured money for transactions worth Rs 80 lakh as his monthly salary was just Rs 15,000.