Man Posts Wife's Number and Obscene Photos on Porn Site, Sends Her Lewd Messages

A 38-year-old man, accused of sending obscene pictures and messages to his wife and posting her phone number on porn websites, was arrested on Sunday, police said.The man worked as an associate consultant for recruitment in a private firm in Noida Sector 3 and his wife had approached police on Tuesday, levelling the allegations against him, they said."The man and the woman had got married in 2011. It was a love marriage. However, for the past 10 months they were not staying together," Station House Officer of the Sector 20 police station Manoj Kumar Pant said.Assessing the case from the gathered screenshots of the wife's phone, police started the probe and it appeared that he had a "criminal mindset", he said."The accused was absconding since the case was registered on November 13. We were conducting raids to track him down. On a tip-off that the accused has come to his house in E Block of Sector 27 on Sunday, we nabbed him," Pant said.Two mobile phones were seized from his possession and during probe, it was confirmed that one of the sim cards was used to send the offensive content on the woman's phone, he said.The accused was booked under Indian penal Code sections 504 (intentional insult with intent to provoke breach of the peace) and 509 (word, gesture or act intended to insult the modesty of a woman), the SHO said.He was also booked under Section 66 of the Information Technology Act that deals with the menacing use of cyber resources, the official added