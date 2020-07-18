INDIA

Man Protests Against Lack of Medical Care Outside Karnataka CM's House After Baby Dies

Representative image. (News18)

Venkatesh sat with the baby's photograph in front of the CM's house, alleging that the girl developed health complications on July 11 and was rushed to a hospital, but it turned him away, the police said.

  • PTI
  • Last Updated: July 18, 2020, 11:54 PM IST
A man staged a sit-in in front of Karnataka Chief Minister B S Yediyurappa's residence on Saturday to protest against the lack of medical care that allegedly claimed the life of his one-month-old infant girl, police said.

He said he had approached about a dozen hospitals and all of them refused to provide any medical care following which the infant died.

This forced girl's father to hold a protest to draw the Chief Minister's attention to the issue, they said.

The demonstration drew public attention and a few people joined him in the protest, they added.

Later, he was taken away from the spot by the police and let off with a warning.

