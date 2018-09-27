English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
Man Pursuing Case Against Yogi Adityanath Arrested on Rape Charges
On instance of Parvaz, a social activist, an FIR had been lodged at Kotwali police station in Gorakhpur against Adityanath and others on January 27, 2007 allegedly for promoting communal hatred between two sections of the society.
File photo of Uttar Pradesh CM Yogi Adityanath.
Loading...
Gorakhpur: A 64-year-old man, who has been pursuing a criminal case in various courts against Uttar Pradesh Chief Yogi Adityanath since 2007, has been arrested allegedly for raping a woman.
Superintendent of Police (City) Vinay Singh said Wednesday the woman was allegedly raped by Pervez Parvaz and another man Mahmood alias Jumman, described as an 'occultist'.
The woman was assaulted when she had come to Jumman for treatment of some ailment, the officer said.
A medical examination has confirmed rape, he added.
He said while Parvaz was arrested Tuesday evening from a house in Nakhas area of Kotwali police station jurisdiction, he was remanded in judicial custody Wednesday.
The police is on look out for his accomplice Jumman, the officer said.
On instance of Parvaz, a social activist, an FIR had been lodged at Kotwali police station in Gorakhpur against Adityanath and others on January 27, 2007 allegedly for promoting communal hatred between two sections of the society.
It was alleged that Adityanath's "hate speech" had triggered several incidents of violence that day. The violence had continued for a few days.
Though a magisterial court later had taken cognisance of the chargesheet against Adityanath, the sessions court had set aside the magisterial court's order.
Parvaz then had moved the Allahabad High Court against the sessions court order.
Though the high court dismissed the Parvaz's plea against the sessions court order, he subsequently moved the Supreme Court.
The apex court last month sought the Uttar Pradesh government's stand on his plea challenging the dropping of the 2007 Gorakhpur riots case involving Adityanath.
Superintendent of Police (City) Vinay Singh said Wednesday the woman was allegedly raped by Pervez Parvaz and another man Mahmood alias Jumman, described as an 'occultist'.
The woman was assaulted when she had come to Jumman for treatment of some ailment, the officer said.
A medical examination has confirmed rape, he added.
He said while Parvaz was arrested Tuesday evening from a house in Nakhas area of Kotwali police station jurisdiction, he was remanded in judicial custody Wednesday.
The police is on look out for his accomplice Jumman, the officer said.
On instance of Parvaz, a social activist, an FIR had been lodged at Kotwali police station in Gorakhpur against Adityanath and others on January 27, 2007 allegedly for promoting communal hatred between two sections of the society.
It was alleged that Adityanath's "hate speech" had triggered several incidents of violence that day. The violence had continued for a few days.
Though a magisterial court later had taken cognisance of the chargesheet against Adityanath, the sessions court had set aside the magisterial court's order.
Parvaz then had moved the Allahabad High Court against the sessions court order.
Though the high court dismissed the Parvaz's plea against the sessions court order, he subsequently moved the Supreme Court.
The apex court last month sought the Uttar Pradesh government's stand on his plea challenging the dropping of the 2007 Gorakhpur riots case involving Adityanath.
Loading...
Next Story Next Story
Also Watch
Also Watch
-
Aadhaar Verdict Decoded After Supreme Court Delivers Landmark Judgment
-
Wednesday 26 September , 2018
What You Probably Missed in the Aadhaar Verdict
-
Wednesday 26 September , 2018
Maldives Elections: What Does It Mean For India
-
Tuesday 25 September , 2018
Manual Scavengers Refuse To Take Shit Anymore
-
Tuesday 25 September , 2018
Rising Petrol Prices: OPEC's Negative Demand Outlook Not Helping
Aadhaar Verdict Decoded After Supreme Court Delivers Landmark Judgment
Wednesday 26 September , 2018 What You Probably Missed in the Aadhaar Verdict
Wednesday 26 September , 2018 Maldives Elections: What Does It Mean For India
Tuesday 25 September , 2018 Manual Scavengers Refuse To Take Shit Anymore
Tuesday 25 September , 2018 Rising Petrol Prices: OPEC's Negative Demand Outlook Not Helping
Live TV
Recommended For You
- Dhoni and Rohit Meet Pakistan Superfan Bashir Chacha
- Abhishek Bachchan Hits Out at Man Who Asked Him to Open a Vada Pav Stall
- Adaptability the Key for FC Pune City Striker Iain Hume’s Indian Super League Longevity
- Royal Enfield 650 Twins Launched in the U.S. for $5799, India Price Could Start Below Rs 3 Lakh
- Not Just Leaking Kajol's 'Fake' Number, Here are Other Times Ajay Devgn Has 'Pranked' People in Bollywood
Photogallery
Loading...
Loading...