1-min read

Man Pushes Off Wife from Cliff in Nashik After Visiting Temple, Arrested

According to police, the accused, Babulal Kade, Sunday pushed his wife Kavita (22) from the Nanduri mountain where the famous temple of Goddess Saptashrungi is located.

PTI

Updated:July 16, 2019, 5:09 PM IST
Man Pushes Off Wife from Cliff in Nashik After Visiting Temple, Arrested
Representative image.
Nashik: A 30-year-old man has been arrested for allegedly pushing his wife to death from the peak of a mountain in Nashik district of Maharashtra, police said Tuesday.

According to police, the accused, Babulal Kade, Sunday pushed his wife Kavita (22) from the Nanduri mountain where the famous temple of Goddess Saptashrungi is located.

The couple hailed from Madhya Pradesh. Kalwan police station inspector Pramod Wagh said that Babulal allegedly pushed Kavita into deep valley after taking darshan of the goddess and clicking her photos.

He was overpowered by other pilgrims who handed him over to police, the officer said. Kavita's body has been extricated from the valley.

The motive behind the crime is under investigation, the officer said, adding that a case of murder has been registered.

Read full article
