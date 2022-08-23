Man Pushes Sleeping Wife in Front of Moving Train at Vasai Station Near Mumbai, Flees with 2 Children

In a horrifying incident that was caught on camera, a man allegedly killed his wife by pushing her in front of a speeding train at Vasai Road railway station in Maharashtra’s Palghar district.

CCTV footage of the incident shows that the man, in his 30s, woke up his sleeping wife at around 4 am, dragged her to the edge of the platform and pushed her onto the tracks just as an express train was crossing, police said. The woman was sleeping with her two children on the platform when this happened. The victim was badly mutilated and died on the spot, said Bhajirao Mahajan, the assistant commissioner of Police Railways.

Following this, the man picked up his two children and fled the platform, police said. He was later spotted boarding a train to Dadar and then to Kalyan and police said that a hunt had been launched to nab him at both stations.

Vasai government railway police (VGRP) officials said that the couple had been seen at Vasai station since Sunday morning and were seen quarrelling earlier, as per a report by the Times of India.

Sandeep Bhajibhakre, DCP, WR, GRP, told TOI that while the names of the two had not been ascertained, the man’s movements had been tracked. He had reached Kalyan station and taken an auto from there, he said, adding that he would be caught soon. Police teams, including the local crime branch, have launched an investigation.

The woman died on the spot and her body has been sent for autopsy. No identification was found on her or on the platform.

A case under section 302 (murder) of the IPC, officials said. A video of the horrifying incident has gone viral on social media, it was stated.

(With PTI inputs)

