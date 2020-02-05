Take the pledge to vote

For a better tommorow#AajSawaroApnaKal

  • I agree to receive emails from News18

  • I promise to vote in this year's elections no matter what the odds are.

  • Please check above checkbox.

    SUBMIT

Thank you for
taking the pledge

Vote responsibly as each vote counts
and makes a diffrence

Disclaimer:

Issued in public interest by HDFC Life. HDFC Life Insurance Company Limited (Formerly HDFC Standard Life Insurance Company Limited) (“HDFC Life”). CIN: L65110MH2000PLC128245, IRDAI Reg. No. 101 . The name/letters "HDFC" in the name/logo of the company belongs to Housing Development Finance Corporation Limited ("HDFC Limited") and is used by HDFC Life under an agreement entered into with HDFC Limited. ARN EU/04/19/13618
An initiative by &
LIVE TV DownloadNews18 App
English हिन्दी বাংলা मराठी ગુજરાતી ಕನ್ನಡ தமிழ் മലയാളം తెలుగు ਪੰਜਾਬੀ اردو অসমীয়া ଓଡ଼ିଆ
English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu ଓଡ଼ିଆ Odia
follow us on
reach us on app store
News18 English
IN PARTNERSHIP WITH Maruti Suzuki
Powered by cricketnext logo
News18 » India
1-min read

Man Quarantined in Surat Hospital for Suspected Novel Coronavirus Infection Slips Away

After the hospital authorities informed district administration and the police about the incident, the man's family members on Wednesday said he would return to the hospital to give his blood samples.

PTI

Updated:February 5, 2020, 4:10 PM IST
facebookTwitter Pocket whatsapp
Man Quarantined in Surat Hospital for Suspected Novel Coronavirus Infection Slips Away
Nurses look at N95 masks inside a coronavirus ward at a government hospital in Vijayawada. (PTI)

Surat: A 41-year-old man quarantined on Tuesday for suspected novel coronavirus infection walked out of the civil hospital here in Gujarat without giving his blood samples for testing, a senior official said on Wednesday.

However, after the hospital authorities informed district administration and the police about the incident, the man's family members on Wednesday said he would return to the hospital to give his blood samples.

A senior hospital official said that the 41-year-old walked out of the facility without informing anybody, as he was "scared", apparently of contracting the infection. The man had returned from China on January 19.

Meanwhile, samples of three of the total five cases of suspected nCoV infection in Gujarat have tested negative while result of two others is awaited.

All these persons had returned from China--the country from where the nCoV infection originated--in the recent past. "A man was admitted in the isolation ward of the hospital for suspected nCoV on Tuesday afternoon. However, before we could collect his blood samples, he slipped away. We have informed the district collector and the police," said Priti Kapadia, in-charge medical superintendent of the hospital.

She said a family member of the man met with the hospital authorities on Wednesday and assured them that he would get himself admitted to the hospital again for giving his blood sample.

"If he cooperates and provides his blood samples, we shall be able to prevent the spread of the virus in case his samples test positive," Kapadia said.

Hospital Resident Medical Officer (RMO) Ketan Naik said the man walked out of the hospital without informing anybody despite counselling on Tuesday.

A Health department official said they are following up with 622 of the total 769 passengers who had returned from China in the recent past.

In Ahmedabad, we have followed up with 195 people, followed by Mehsana (70), Banaskantha (62), and Rajkot (47), he said.

"Civil hospitals in Ahmedabad, Vadodara, Surat and Rajkot have the isolation wards to deal with emergency cases," the official added.

Get the best of News18 delivered to your inbox - subscribe to News18 Daybreak. Follow News18.com on Twitter, Instagram, Facebook, Telegram, TikTok and on YouTube, and stay in the know with what's happening in the world around you – in real time.
Read full article
Next Story
Next Story

facebookTwitter Pocket whatsapp

Live TV

Recommended For You

Photogallery

Countdown To Elections Results
To Assembly Elections 2018 Results
Madhya Pradesh | Rajasthan | Telangana | Chhattisgarh | Mizoram