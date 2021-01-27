Man Rapes 14-year-old Girl He Befriended on Dating App in Bhopal; Arrested

A 30-year-old man on Tuesday raped a minor girl he had befriended on a dating application in Bhopal.

The girl, 14, identified the accused as Yuvraj Singh, a native of Rajendra Nagar in Patna. She told police that he had asked her to meet him on Tuesday.

The Class IX student, who lives with her maternal grandmother in Old Subhas Nagar, made an excuse of going to school and reached Shahpura sector A to meet the accused.

The man then raped the girl at his rented apartment and threatened to kill her if she told anyone about the incident. He later left her at Manisha Market where locals spotted the girl in tears and offered help.

Female police constables took her to Shahpura police station where the girl narrated her ordeal.

After her statement, police arrested Singh, said ASP Rajesh Singh Bhaudaria.

Singh lived in Shahpura area and worked in a finance company. He confessed to his crime during interrogation and has now been booked under section 376 of Indian Penal Code and relevant sections of Prevention of Children against Sexual Offences (POCSO).

He will be produced in court by police on Wednesday.