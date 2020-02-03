Take the pledge to vote

Man Rapes 16-yr-old Girl in UP's Chitrakoot on Pretext of Exorcising Her of Evil Spirit

The "exorcist" took the teenager to an agricultural field on January 31 and raped her, police said.

PTI

February 3, 2020
Chitrakoot (UP) A man allegedly raped a 16-year-old girl in a village in Mau area here after convincing her family that he would exorcise her of an evil spirit, police said.

The "exorcist" took the teenager to an agricultural field on January 31 and raped her, they said.

He also threatened her of dire consequences if she told anyone about the incident.

Based on a complaint lodged by the teenager's family, an FIR was registered in the matter on Sunday and the accused was nabbed.

