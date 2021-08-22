CHANGE LANGUAGE
Home » News » India » Man Rapes 18-year-old Dalit Woman In UP Village
1-MIN READ

Man Rapes 18-year-old Dalit Woman In UP Village

A man holds a placard during a protest after the death of a rape victim, on a street in Mumbai, India, September 30, 2020. REUTERS/Francis Mascarenhas

According to police, the accused is a middle aged man and hails from the same village as the victim, police said.

An 18-year-old Dalit woman was allegedly raped by a man in a village here, police said on Sunday. SHO of Tilhar Police Station Sanjay Kumar said the incident occurred when the young woman was taking her cattle for grazing.

According to police, the accused is a middle aged man and hails from the same village as the victim, police said. The woman narrated her ordeal to her family members after returning home following which the police registered a case on Sunday and she was sent for a medical examination, they said.

first published:August 22, 2021, 22:57 IST