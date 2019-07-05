Man Rapes 5-year-old in Delhi After Luring Her With Frooti; Arrested

New Delhi: Delhi Police have arrested a man for allegedly raping a five-year-old girl in New Delhi's Dwarka area. The girl was spotted in the bushes by a few passersby who alerted the police about the incident at 1.30pm on Tuesday.

The girl was taken to Deen Dayal Upadhyay Hospital where a female police officer tried to speak to her to know about her whereabouts. "The girl is small and when our team took her to the hospital she was in a state of shock. She couldn’t tell her address or her parents' name," said a senior officer.

The cops then conducted a search in the area where she was found and found her parents who revealed that the child had been missing from her house.

The CCTV footage of the area was examined and one clip showed a man walking with the child, leading the police to look for men with similar physique and wearing similar clothes. The accused, identified as Nanhe, was nabbed by the police. He confessed of the crime and told police that he had lured the girl with a packet of Frooti.

"What made the identification easy was the fact that he had not changed his t-shirt," said a senior police officer. Nanhe is a resident of Bulandshahr, Uttar Pradesh. His family lives in Bulandshahr but he stays in Delhi. Police are investigating the past records of the accused to see if he has committed similar crimes in the past.

The girl has been shifted to the Safdarjung Hospital and her condition is currently under observation. Delhi Commission for Women chairperson Swati Maliwal visited the hospital and met the girl.