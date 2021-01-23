Man Rapes 50-year-old Woman in UP's Mahoba District, Victim Alleges Pregnancy
Representative image of protests against the police handling of the Hathras gangrape and murder case. (Reuters)
The woman, who got an FIR lodged on Friday, has alleged that the accused, Akhilesh Ahirwar, barged into her house on the night of December 7 last year and raped her, City Kotwali Station House Officer (SHO) Shashi Kumar Pandey said.
- PTI Mahoba
- Last Updated: January 23, 2021, 11:33 IST
- FOLLOW US ON:
A 50-year-old widow was allegedly raped by a man from her village in the City Kotwali police station area in this Uttar Pradesh district, police said on Saturday. The alleged crime resulted in pregnancy.
The woman, who got an FIR lodged on Friday, has alleged that the accused, Akhilesh Ahirwar, barged into her house on the night of December 7 last year and raped her, City Kotwali Station House Officer (SHO) Shashi Kumar Pandey said.
The woman has claimed that she is pregnant and has also alleged that the accused has threatened to kill her, the SHO said. The woman would be sent for a medical examination on Saturday, he said, adding that efforts are on to nab the accused, who is absconding.