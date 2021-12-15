Man Rapes Nine-Year-Old Daughter in Uttar Pradesh's Fatehpur

A man in his early 30s allegedly raped his nine-year-old daughter on the intervening night of Tuesday-Wednesday in Uttar Pradesh’s Fatehpur, police said. The man was under the influence of alcohol when he committed the crime at his residence in Khaga police station jurisdiction in the district. He has been arrested by the police.

“We have arrested the man for raping his minor daughter and have lodged an FIR under various sections of Indian Penal Code (IPC) and Protection of Children from Sexual Offences (POCSO) Act”, said a senior police officer stationed at Khaga police station.

Fatehpur Police assistant superintendent of police (ASP) Rajesh Kumar said that the incident came to light after the grandfather of the minor girl filed a complaint with the police. He further added that the minor’s grandfather told the police that at midnight, the senior citizen heard his granddaughter crying for help.

“Grandfather in his complaint said that after hearing the cries of her granddaughter he first believed that the accused (his son) was beating his granddaughter. He had rushed to the room to rescue her but he was shocked after he saw that his son was raping his granddaughter,” ASP Kumar added.

“The minor’s grandfather further mentioned that he rescued his daughter and alerted other members of the family. He further informed us that his son was under the influence of alcohol,” added the officer.

The accused is a daily wage labourer and lives with three children, including the victim.

Police said that the victim had been admitted to the district government hospital for medical attention. The doctors of the hospital have informed the police that the minor is out of danger but in shock due to the incident.

