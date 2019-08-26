Take the pledge to vote

For a better tommorow#AajSawaroApnaKal

  • I agree to receive emails from News18

  • I promise to vote in this year's elections no matter what the odds are.

  • Please check above checkbox.

    SUBMIT

Thank you for
taking the pledge

Vote responsibly as each vote counts
and makes a diffrence

Disclaimer:

Issued in public interest by HDFC Life. HDFC Life Insurance Company Limited (Formerly HDFC Standard Life Insurance Company Limited) (“HDFC Life”). CIN: L65110MH2000PLC128245, IRDAI Reg. No. 101 . The name/letters "HDFC" in the name/logo of the company belongs to Housing Development Finance Corporation Limited ("HDFC Limited") and is used by HDFC Life under an agreement entered into with HDFC Limited. ARN EU/04/19/13618
An initiative by &
LIVE TV DownloadNews18 App
English हिन्दी বাংলা मराठी ગુજરાતી ಕನ್ನಡ தமிழ் മലയാളം తెలుగు ਪੰਜਾਬੀ اردو অসমীয়া
English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
follow us on
reach us on app store
News18 English
News18 » India
1-min read

Man Rapes, Strangulates 11-year-old Sister-in-law in Greater Noida; Arrested

After regaining consciousness in a hospital, the survivor said her brother-in-law took her to the isolated area on some pretext, raped her and then strangulated her till she fell unconscious, police said.

PTI

Updated:August 26, 2019, 10:54 PM IST
facebookTwitterskypewhatsapp
Man Rapes, Strangulates 11-year-old Sister-in-law in Greater Noida; Arrested
Representative image.
Loading...

Noida (UP): An 11-year-old girl was allegedly raped by her brother-in-law who then dumped the victim at an isolated area in Greater Noida after trying to strangulate her, police said on Monday.

The accused, in his 20s, was arrested from Kasna bus stand on Sunday. He has been booked for rape, attempt to murder and under the Protection of Children from Sexual Offences (POCSO)Act, 2012, on his wife's complaint, they said.

Greater Noida SP Ranvijay Singh said, "The accused is understood to have done this out of frustration. He wanted to kill both the girl as well as his wife, who was her next target."

A senior officer said the girl was found unconscious by a police response vehicle (PRV) in a bush near a culvert in Kasna around 10.30 pm on Saturday.

After regaining consciousness in a hospital, the survivor said her brother-in-law took her to the isolated area on some pretext, raped her and then strangulated her till she fell unconscious, the SP said, adding she had come to live with her elder sister and her husband a few weeks ago.

"After dumping his sister-in-law in the bushes, the accused reached home and acted as if he has no idea about her whereabouts. Together with his wife he also reached a police station to file a 'missing person's' complaint," Singh said.

"While we started to search for the girl, our PRV team informed us that they have found her in a bush and she was brought to the hospital," he told reporters.

The officer said the accused, a labourer hailing from Maharajganj district in Uttar Pradesh, lived in Kasna area and developed a bitter relationship with his wife within a few months of marriage.

Get the best of News18 delivered to your inbox - subscribe to News18 Daybreak. Follow News18.com on Twitter, Instagram, Facebook, TikTok and on YouTube, and stay in the know with what's happening in the world around you – in real time.

Subscribe to Moneycontrol Pro and gain access to curated markets data, trading recommendations, equity analysis, investment ideas, insights from market gurus and much more. Get Moneycontrol PRO for 1 year at price of 3 months. Use code FREEDOM.
Read full article
Loading...
Next Story
Next Story

Also Watch

facebookTwitterskypewhatsapp

Live TV

Recommended For You

Photogallery

Loading...
Countdown To Elections Results
To Assembly Elections 2018 Results
Madhya Pradesh | Rajasthan | Telangana | Chhattisgarh | Mizoram