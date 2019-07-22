Take the pledge to vote

1-min read

Man Returning Home After Work Shot Dead Outside Office in Noida

Imran Ahmed, in his 20s, was killed around 8 am outside Uflex Company where he worked as a project supervisor, police said.

PTI

Updated:July 22, 2019, 7:43 PM IST
Man Returning Home After Work Shot Dead Outside Office in Noida
Representative image.
Noida: A man was shot dead by unidentified motorcycle-borne assailants outside his office in Sector-60 here on Monday morning, police said.

Imran Ahmed, in his 20s, was killed around 8 am outside Uflex Company where he worked as a project supervisor, they said.

"He was in the night shift and completed work around 7 am. When he was leaving the building around 8 am, some unidentified bike-borne men opened fire at him," Circle Officer, Noida 2nd, Piyush Kumar, said.

The officer said Ahmed was rushed to a hospital with a bullet injury to his neck but he did not survive.

"So far, we have not got any inputs about any dispute at work that could have led to this shooting. We are talking to his family to probe details," he said.

Kumar said a case has been registered at the Sector 58 police station and investigation is underway.

